Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh has an infection and will remain in the hospital for "several" more days, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Prince Phillip is expected to remain in hospital for “several” more days while he recovers from an infection

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital eight days ago after feeling ‘unwell’

Prince Phillip will spend “several” more days in the hospital while he recovers from an infection, Buckingham Palace has today confirmed.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, is said to be “comfortable” after being admitted to King Edward VII last Tuesday night.

We reported last week that the Queen’s husband, Prince Phillip had been taken into hospital as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell, and at the time he walked in unaided.

And today Buckingham Palace has given an update on the Duke’s condition, confirming he is comfortable and is responding to treatment.

It read, ‘The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave the hospital for several days.’

Prince Charles, who shared a sweet throwback photo of his mother the Queen and father earlier this month, was pictured visiting Prince Phillip at the hospital over the weekend under ‘exceptional circumstances‘, as it was reported he would be kept in hospital for observations.

It comes after the Queen and Prince Phillip received his Covid-19 vaccine at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, his youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, today revealed he had spoken to his father on the phone – revealing the duke is “a lot better”.

Prince Edward told Sky, “As far as I’m aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he’s a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing.

“So we keep our fingers crossed,” he added.

And Prince William revealed yesterday that his grandfather was doing “OK” when asked.

Prince Phillip was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure two years ago. The royal was also involved in a car crash in January 2019 after being in a collision with another vehicle near the Sandringham estate.

In April 2018 he had a hip replacement operation but had recovered well for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding a month later.