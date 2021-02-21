We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has paid a visit to his father, Prince Philip, in hospital – leaving royal watchers confused as to the Duke of Edinburgh’s current state of health.

Prince Charles travelled from Highgrove, Gloucestershire to London to visit his father at the King Edward VII Hospital

Under COVID-19 regulations, visits can only be made under “exceptional circumstances”

Prince Philip remains at the King Edward VII Hospital for “observation and rest,” after he was admitted to hospital as a “precautionary measure” after feeling unwell last week.

Although the Duke of Edinburgh is said to be in “good spirits,” royal watchers have been left confused after Prince Charles made the 200-mile round trip from Gloucestershire to London to visit his father in hospital, despite the country being in national lockdown.

The Prince of Wales arrived at the King Edward VII Hospital on Saturday afternoon dressed in a suit and mask, and left looking visibly emotional just a matter of hours later.

Many onlookers have questioned whether Prince Charles’ visit went against current COVID-19 regulations. But the hospital makes it clear that visits can be made under “exceptional circumstances”.

The hospital website advises, “Please attend hospital alone to avoid crowding and limit the number of people entering the building. In exceptional circumstances, you may be permitted a visitor or escort. If you think you fit into this category then please give us a call to discuss.”

Prince Charles’ visit sparked fears for Prince Philip’s health, with social media users flocking to express their concern for his welfare.

One online user tweeted, “Well that’s not good – cos of Covid aren’t visits banned unless life is coming to end?”

Another said, “This does not look good! Hospitals are letting close family in for end of life visits. As the Royal Family have been very strict in following covid rules, I’d say this was fairly serious.”

Buckingham Palace have offered no further explanation for Prince Charles’ visit, but an insider revealed Her Majesty’s husband will stay in hospital until next week.

“Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week.

“As we have said previously, the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The duke remains in good spirits.”