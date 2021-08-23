Duchess Camilla’s surprising new friend delights royal fans in special video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Duchess Camilla seemed to have made an adorable new friend as the royal made a rare appearance on BBC’s Gardeners World last week.

The Duchess of Cornwall appeared on Gardeners World alongside Monty Don – but there was another unexpected star of the show.

Royal fans are delighted by the “absolutely adorable” interaction between Duchess Camilla and her new canine friend.

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles have long been known for their love of the outdoors, with the future king recently sharing an exciting glimpse at the 90,000 bees they share Clarence House with. The couple are currently understood to be in Scotland, where the Queen often invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to spend time with her over her annual summer break. But a few weeks ago, before their journey north, Camilla enjoyed a visit to gardening icon Monty Don’s Herefordshire garden.

The pair strolled around Longmeadow in an episode of Gardeners World broadcast on Friday August 20th. But whilst royal and gardening fans alike might have tuned in to watch Duchess Camilla and Monty, it was his golden retriever Nell ‘Nellie’ who really captured their imaginations.

As was also showcased in a preview clip of Friday’s episode posted by the Clarence House official social media accounts, Nellie was more than a little excited to meet Camilla.

The caption declared, ‘Whilst chatting with @TheMontyDon on a stroll around Longmeadow, HRH bumped into the unmistakable star of the show!’.

And they certainly did! In the video, the Duchess of Cornwall and Monty can be seen heading to Longmeadow’s vegetable garden, with Monty’s voiceover revealing that the Duchess has a “keen interest in growing good vegetables”.

However, as the gardener himself quickly confirmed, things don’t always go to plan and “someone couldn’t resist stealing the show.”

In an incredibly sweet moment, he and Duchess Camilla round the corner of the garden, only to find his retriever Nellie, who comes over, wagging her tail excitedly.

As the Duchess went to stroke Nellie’s head, the delighted dog soon settled on the ground, rolling onto her back and inviting Camilla to give her a belly rub, which she eagerly did. And this adorable moment between the Queen’s daughter-in-law and Nellie did not go unnoticed.

‘So funny! Dear Nellie knows the Duchess is a real dog person they can always tell!!!’ one person wrote.

‘Royalty…where?…. scratch my belly I’m the only royalty here. Money Don’s Dog doesn’t give a fig who they are !!’, another joked cheekily, imagining Nellie’s take on things.

A third fan shared, ‘Haha always love when the pups take over’, whilst another commented, ‘Love the way the Duchess was greeted’.

Someone else enjoyed both Nellie’s interaction and Camilla’s gardening advice in the episode, writing, ‘Absolutely adorable and I enjoyed listening to the Duchess comments on gardening, I also learnt a few things on last nights show’.

Duchess Camilla will surely be delighted by the wonderful response to her Gardeners World appearance and we can’t help hoping she gets to see her new friend Nellie again in the future!