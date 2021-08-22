Prince Harry shares exciting announcement about upcoming memoir following first public appearance in the US since birth of baby Lilibet

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry issued an exciting announcement about his upcoming book recently.

Prince Harry said that he plans to ‘give back’ with proceeds from his new memoir to one of the several charities he’s founded over the years.

The announcement comes after his appearance at a polo match on Thursday, his first public appearance since the birth of Lilibet Diana in June this year.

The Duke of Sussex made a statement about his new book this week, giving royal fans more insight into the makings of his “bombshell” memoir.

Back in the saddle at a polo match in Aspen, Colorado, Prince Harry revealed how he plans to raise money for one of his charities following the publication of the book.

Back in July, it was reported that Prince Harry had signed a £29 million deal to release four books over the coming years – including one wellness book by Meghan. The first memoir on “the lessons that have shaped him” is due out during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

The match this week was the Duke of Sussex’s first public appearance in the US since the birth of his first daughter, baby Lilibet Diana, earlier this year. He arrived at Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen to help raise money for his charity, Sentebale.

Prince Harry founded the charity in 2006, following his gap year to Lesotho in 2004, alongside close friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The organisation helps “the most vulnerable children in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi get the support they need to lead healthy and productive lives” and provides resources to those affected by “extreme poverty, inequality and the HIV/AIDS epidemic”.

Following his appearance at the club, Prince Harry revealed that he will make a $1.5 million donation to Sentebale with proceeds from the new book.

In a statement shared with the press, he said, “I’m thrilled to be able to support Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to meet this immediate need.”

“This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organisations, and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it.”

The royal’s commitment at the event helped to bring the total amount raised on the day to nearly $3.5 million, which is about £2.57 million.

But that wasn’t the only reason Prince Harry made an appearance at the club, as the royal got stuck into a polo game himself. Alongside friend and professional polo player, Nacho Figueras, Harry managed to score two goals and helped lead Team Sentebale to victory at the event with a score of 3-0 against the opposing team.

This isn’t the first time that the prince has revealed where the proceeds from his book will be going, though.

On announcing the book’s publication, Prince Harry said that he would be donating his book proceeds to various charities.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become,” he said in a statement at the time. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”