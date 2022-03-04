We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Future Queens Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla teamed up as a duo on World Book Day for a special project and it’s the collaboration fans have been waiting for.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined in with the Duchess of Cornwall’s passion project this month in honour of World Book Day.

Kate Middleton revealed her brilliant book recommendations on the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room and fans were delighted to see the two working together.

As a senior member of The Firm, Kate Middleton regularly undertakes a packed schedule of engagements and important events. Though in recent years the Duchess of Cambridge’s special interest in early childhood has come to the fore. In 2021 she launched the The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and just last week Kate let loose at work as she learnt more about Denmark’s approach to early childhood development.

Given her passion, it seems only right that she teamed up with fellow future Queen Consort Duchess Camilla to mark World Book Day 2022.

Just like Kate, Duchess Camilla has thrown herself into many solo projects. One of the most prominent of these in recent years has been the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.

Camilla launched this in 2020 and the Reading Room encourages book fans to discover new reads and provides discussion points to get them involved. Now Kate has helped to expand the Reading Room with a new children’s section, featuring her picks of some of the best books for kids.

Revealing that reading can have a profound impact on children’s mental health, the Duchess of Cambridge’s book recommendations were shared on social media and the Reading Room site.

They included Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, Clive King’s Stig Of The Dump, E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, Mairi Hedderwick’s Katie Morag series and Libby Walden’s Feelings. And the collaboration between the two future Queens has gone down a storm with fans!

“Thank you for this 🥰 we were eagerly waiting for Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge to collaborate 🙌🏻 I love all these recommendations from Catherine ❤️”, one wrote.

Another agreed, commenting, “So exciting, two of my favourite ladies teaming up for such a wonderful project 👏👏👏 📚❤”.

“The collaboration we always waited for…next we should see them host kiddies to a book reading tea party at the palace ✨✨✨”, someone else replied excitedly, hoping for the Duchesses to continue teaming up in future.

“Wonderful enterprise between these two influential women – they are actually trying to encourage people to engage their children in an activity that should have positive benefits for everybody, and the world at large”, a fourth person declared. “All power to the Duchesses 👏👏”.

Future Queens Kate and Camilla became a duo working on this project just weeks after the Duchess of Cambridge appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories. Here Kate read The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark and gave a glimpse at her parenting routine.

Some fans will no doubt be hoping for something similarly special if she and Duchess Camilla continue to collaborate on the Reading Room’s children’s section.