Kate Middleton has admitted she makes Prince George do a labouring farm chore when it’s the school holidays.

The Duchess of Cambridge has started opening up more about family life.

Kate Middleton has revealed she’s given Prince George the labouring chore of “moving feed” when he’s at home in the school holidays.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a local goat farm that has produced milk and cheese for the surrounding community for almost 20 years during their official visit to Wales.

And as Prince William asked farm owners Gary and Jess Yeomans about a robot silage sweeper which was being kept in one of their barns, Gary explained that they used it to move feed, which prompted Kate to reveal, “That was George’s job at half term—moving feed.”

Unfortunately for the youngster, the Cambridge’s aren’t so hi-tech when it comes to doing basic farm jobs around their land and instead of having a machine, Prince George uses his little hands.

Prince George, eight, goes to St Thomas’ school in Battersea with his sister Charlotte, six, and their youngest brother Louis attends nursery but they split their time between their Kensington Palace home and Anmer Hall on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

And its at Anmer Hall where they have much more land to tend to, with Prince William admitting that they are currently testing out agroforestry on their own property, planting crops between rows of trees as the forest helps produce healthier soil and higher yields, as well as providing a home for wildlife.

Kate, who married Prince William back in 2011, revealed that she recently discovered that she is the descendent of goat farmers. “I was looking into my ancestry and there was someone who was a rare breed goat farmer,” she explained.

“I will have to find out which one it was. It was just after the First World War.”

Prince George joined his mum and dad for the England V Wales rugby match at the weekend where he showed he had inherited a very specific trait from his dad, and he revealed that moving feed isn’t his only activity.

He has a sporty side too and has just started learning how to tackle in rugby.

Prince George turned to his mum and said, “But I haven’t tackled you yet!” The Duchess, who is the new patron of the Rugby Union Football league and the Rugby Football Union laughed in reply, insisting, “Yes, you have!”

And it seems her youngest, Prince Louis, might also have a future in sports as Kate said that the three-year-old has “started taking his referee whistle to nursery [school].”