It's been predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will name their baby daughter after Prince Philip, with a pretty name inspired by him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child and confirmed earlier this year they are set to welcome a baby girl.

According to the latest odds, it’s thought Harry and Meghan may choose to commemorate the late Duke of Edinburgh with their new addition to the family.

This royal news comes after it was reported that Meghan is expected not to have a baby shower this time around for ‘selfless’ reasons.

Unsurprisingly, royal fans around the world are desperate to be told what Harry and Meghan are going to name their daughter.

It’s recently been revealed that Meghan could be set to give birth sooner than we think and now British betting firm Ladbrokes which has cut the odds on Philippa, a female version of Philip, being the name the Sussexes go for, to 3/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes explained, “Royal punters are seemingly convinced Harry and Meghan will opt for a name with great significance for their daughter, and while the early money was on Diana, all interest over the past few weeks has been in Philippa.”

The odds are 5/1 that the baby girl will be named after Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, and 10/1 that she will be named Elizabeth in honour of the Queen.

Other top picks include Allegra is 10/1, Alexandria is 12/1, and Grace, Emma, Rose, Alice, and Victoria which are all 16/1.

Though Harry and Meghan have kept their baby names a secret, it’s likely that they’ll give their child a middle name that pays homage to the royal family.

The surname of the Sussex baby is most likely to be ‘Mountbatten-Windsor,’ which has since been granted to descendants of the Queen and Prince Philip who are not future Sovereigns, and that is why Prince Charles does not have the surname.