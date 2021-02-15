The amazing way Princess Diana was part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana was made part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement in the most special way.

The big royal baby news was confirmed 37 years after Diana revealed she was pregnant for the second time with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed yesterday that they are expecting their second child, sharing a gorgeous photo in which Meghan can be seen beaming beside Prince Harry with her blossoming baby bump on show.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a statement from the couple’s spokesperson said.

They are believed to have informed the Queen, Prince Philip plus Harry’s dad Prince Charles and step-mum Duchess Camilla of the big royal baby news before informing the public.

Harry’s close royal relatives are said to be delighted and he made sure to pay tribute to his late mother Princess Diana with the baby announcement.

Harry and Meg gave a subtle nod to Diana by telling the world about their imminent arrival 37 years after Princess Diana confirmed she was pregnant with Prince Harry.

Royal author Omid Scobie who penned Finding Freedom alongside Carolyn Durand took to Twitter to point out the lovely connection, sharing a photo of a news paper headline from Valentine’s Day 1984.

In the same way that the birth of Prince Harry made Prince William a big brother, the new Sussex baby will make Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a big brother.

The royal tot will also be eighth in line to the throne, behind Prince Harry and Archie and will be the Queen’s tenth or eleventh great grandchild, depending on if he or she arrives before or after Zara and Mike Tindall’s third baby.