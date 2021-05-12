We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is currently pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s second child but she will reportedly not be having a baby shower this time around.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted royal fans across the world on Valentine’s Day when they revealed they were expecting their second child. In a heart-warming gesture, the couple even ensured that Princess Diana was part of their pregnancy announcement, making it 37 years to the day that Diana revealed she was pregnant with Harry.

The Sussexes went on to reveal their baby is a girl in their “tell-all” interview with Oprah Winfrey. When she’s born, their daughter will be eighth in the royal line of succession behind big brother Archie.

Ahead of Archie’s birth, Meghan had a wonderful US baby shower with guests including tennis star Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.

But despite all the excitement and the possibility that Meghan and Harry’s baby might be born sooner than you think, the mom-to-be reportedly isn’t looking to have a baby shower this time around.

“Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now,” a source claimed exclusively to Us Weekly. “There is too much strife in the world. She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose.”

The insider went on to reflect on how Meghan already has the “support of her friends” and, very importantly, of her husband Prince Harry.

“Harry is the ideal partner, taking care of Archie and working to provide for his family,” they explained.

Since settling in their new LA home after they stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family last year, Meghan and Harry have announced several new ventures including their Archewell Audio podcast and website.

Video of the Week

It was on the Archewell site that the couple recently showed their selflessness once again. They invited the public to contribute whatever they can to bring vaccines to families in some of the world’s most vulnerable places, in honor of Archie’s 2nd birthday.

The couple will welcome their daughter, the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild, later this year. With the family living in the US, it’s not known when Her Majesty might get to meet the newest royal arrival.

Though she will no doubt be looking forward to seeing the whole Sussex family as soon as she can.