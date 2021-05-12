We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan's baby girl may be born sooner than you think for this reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second baby could arrive sooner than you think after the mum-to-be used ‘calculated’ video angles during a recent TV appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby is due in the summer but royal commentators believe it could arrive sooner

This royal news comes as the telling sign Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing for Prince Charles to soon become king has been revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child is thought to be on its way sooner than we think after royal commentators pointed out the telling way the Duchess’ latest TV appearance gave all the signs.

Royal watchers have picked up on the way Meghan, 39, uses ‘calculated’ video angles in her video message broadcast during the Vax Live concert, which husband Prince Harry attended.

The TV appearance marked the first time the Duchess of Sussex had been put on camera after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, as Meghan stayed home in LA while Harry attended his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral last month.

And Royal expert Sam Rubin has explained how the “media savvy” Duchess subtly revealed how far along she was in her pregnancy after it’s reported Meghan and Harry want to take proper time off when their baby daughter is born.

“Meghan Markle has always been extraordinarily media savvy,” he told Australian programme Today. “Even the quality of not just what she was saying but the way it was shot, the three different angles, which delicately revealed how far she was along. All these things are very thought out and calculated.”

Fans first got a good glimpse of Meghan’s bump on camera during the Oprah Winfrey chat, which is where the couple announced they were having a girl.

Video of the Week

In March Meghan Markle was believed to be due to give birth in the spring as she was reportedly around 20 weeks pregnant. We have no official due date but this latest TV analysis could see the baby arrive sooner than first predicted.

The royal baby will be eighth in line to the throne, behind Prince Harry and her brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The confirmation of a second Sussex baby comes months after Meghan revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July of 2020.