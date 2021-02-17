Has Sarah Ferguson just revealed what Princess Eugenie’s baby is called?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York could have dropped a subtle hint about what Princess Eugenie’s baby is called.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s baby boy was born last week at The Portland Hospital, much to the delight of his family.

The official birth announcement from the Royal Family stated: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

“This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Last week, the proud parents were photographed leaving the hospital with their baby. Princess Eugenie may be tipped to give her royal son an unusual middle name but she and Jack have yet to confirm anything.

Now some might be wondering if Princess Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson could have dropped a subtle name hint.

Taking to social media in honor of Shrove Tuesday, Sarah posted a video clip of herself flipping a pancake in a pan. The Duchess of York was surrounded by a selection of her children’s books. One of these – near the front and the only book title that could be seen bearing a boy’s name – looks to be Arthur Fantastic.

Arthur is one of the bookies’ favourites for Princess Eugenie’s baby name. Whilst it could be a complete coincidence, the idea that Sarah Ferguson could be giving royal fans a sweet glimpse of her new grandson’s name is certainly adorable.

Last month, the Duchess of York shared her thoughts on how Princess Eugenie would be as a mother. In an interview with US Weekly, Sarah Ferguson said: “Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers”.

We can’t wait to learn the new royal baby’s name!