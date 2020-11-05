We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie may have only announced her pregnancy in September, but the nation couldn’t be more excited for the new arrival in 2021.

And as we count down the days until the end of this challenging 2020, it’s perhaps no surprise that more and more people are speculating about the name of Eugenie’s first baby.

As always the bookies are ahead of the game with their selection of potential baby names. BetVictor have now released their odds on the name the Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will give to their first child.

What will Princess Eugenie will call her baby?

Currently it’s Alice who BetVictor believes is most likely to come out on top if Eugenie and Jack’s first child is a girl.

This pretty girl’s name has meaning for the couple, as it is the name of Prince Philip‘s mother. The name’s position as favourite means that bookies are pricing it at 9/1.

And when it comes to baby boy’s names, it seems this will be slightly trickier. Sticking with the traditional theme common for royal baby names, they have put Arthur and Henry tied on 9/1.

But whilst these frontrunners might seem perfectly possible, there are a few more outside chances that the bookies have placed odds on.

What are the full bookies’ odds for Eugenie’s baby names?

If the baby is a girl:

Alice: 9/1

Grace: 14/1

Victoria: 14/1

Alexandra: 14/1

Diana: 18/1

Isabella: 22/1

If the baby is a boy:

Arthur: 9/1

Henry: 9/1

Thomas: 12/1

Godfrey; 14/1

George: 18/1

Charles: 20/1

What royal baby names have been most popular?

This is not the first time that the nation has been gripped by royal baby name speculation. Many of the bookies’ choices were also popular when Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was pregnant.

Though the Duke and Duchess decided upon Louis for their third child, Arthur was leading in the odds, closely followed by Alexander, for some time.

And when it came to girl’s names, Alice and Diana were also favoured when it came to the bookmaker’s odds.

With months to go before Princess Eugenie’s baby is due, we will just have to wait and see if they’ve got it right.