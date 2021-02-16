We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess are reportedly set to be stripped of their remaining royal patronages and duties following the announcement of their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

Royal sources claim that the Queen is set to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their remaining royal patronages and titles following their departure from Britain, and quitting as working members of the royal family.

It comes just days after announcing they are expecting their second child and confirming their involvement with a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Daily Mail writes that royal sources say the Queen is set to ask the couple to relinquish their links to any organisations connected to the royal family.

Harry 36, would be stripped of his three remaining military titles and his patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football league, and the London Marathon.

Meghan, 39 will have to give up her patronage with the National Theatre which the Queen was a patron for 45 years. Their links with the commonwealth are also thought to be at risk.

It’s said the removal of their titles is not a retaliation of the confirmed interview with Oprah Winfrey, but rather that their pursuit of commercial jobs has made it impossible for them to continue their ‘quasi-royal’ roles.

Meghan and Harry have found success in the US since stepping down from royal life, bagging multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Now it’s been confirmed that Meghan has sat down with close neighbour Oprah Winfrey for what is expected to be an ‘explosive’ interview about her transition into royal life and out again and the media backlash she’s faced.

The interview is thought to be already recorded and will air on CBS soon, it will be a 90-minute show that will see the couple talk openly about their marriage, royal life, and expanding their family.