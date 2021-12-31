Trending:

Heartache for the Queen as she faces end of an era with sad New Year’s Eve reality

Caitlin Elliott
    • The Queen is expected to be facing sadness this New Year’s Eve as it marks her first without her late husband, Prince Philip. 

    The Queen is set to ring in the new year of 2022 at Windsor Castle, having cancelled her traditional festive celebrations at Sandringham due to the ongoing concern around the Omicron Covid variant currently tearing through the UK.

    Having lost Prince Philip back in April, New Year’s Eve will no doubt be a time of reflection for the Queen, likely hammering home the sad reality of what 2021 brought.

    (Original Caption) Christmas at Windsor Castle is shown here with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip shown putting finishing touches to Christmas tree, in a photo made recently during the filming of the joint ITV-BBC film documentary, The Royal Family.

    Credit: Getty

    Usually, the Queen would be hosting a special New Year’s Eve party with Philip, with the couple extending an open invitation to all of their close friends and family, asking them to spend the final hours of the year with them.

    HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND - UNDATED: In this image, made available November 18, 2007, HM The Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh re-visit Broadlands, to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on November 20. The royals spent their wedding night at Broadlands in Hampshire in November 1947, the former home of Prince Philip's uncle, Earl Mountbatten. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

    Credit: Getty

    It’s reported that pheasant shooting and horse riding was on the cards at the get together in the past, with the Queen encouraging her guests to attend the New Year’s Day service St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate the following morning.

    With last year’s Covid restrictions meaning parties were off the cards, the Queen and Prince Philip were unable to continue their New Year’s Eve tradition for their final one together.