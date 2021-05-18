We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Heartbreaking footage from Princess Diana's funeral is seen in the new trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's mental health documentary.

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have paired up to collaborate on a documentary series about mental health for Apple TV.

The official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s latest mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, has officially been released and includes footage of Prince Harry at Princess Diana’s funeral.

The docuseries is part of Prince Harry’s broader focus on mental health, which includes both promoting programmes that help people with mental health concerns and reducing the stigmas associated with the issue.

The trailer includes a moving clip of 12-year-old Prince Harry standing next to his father, Prince Charles, at his mothers funeral in 1997.

During the clip, a voiceover can be heard saying, “Treating people with dignity is the first act.”

The Apple TV show airs 21st May and it will feature some very thought-provoking discussions between Oprah, Harry and a range of guests.

In the teaser video, Oprah can be heard saying, “All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain.”

Harry also shared an insight into own mental health battles during the clip, saying, “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway all make brief appearances in the trailer for the series.

Meghan Markle and Harry’s son Archie can also be seen in the trailer, as well as mental health advocate Zak Williams, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.

It comes after Prince Harry opened up on the cycle of “genetic pain” that comes from being a member of the royal family.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, Harry admitted that he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life and moved to their new home in LA in order to “break the cycle” of “pain and suffering” that his father and grandparents passed down to him.

“There’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. We as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what? That happened to me. I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you,” he said.

Comparing his own upbringing to Prince Charles’, the Duke of Sussex added, “I never saw it. I never knew about it. And then suddenly I started to piece it all together and go, ‘Okay, so this is where he went to school. This is what happened. I know this bit about his life. I also know that’s connected to his parents. So that means that he’s treated me the way that he was treated, which means how can I change that for my own kids?'”

“And, well, here I am. I’ve now moved my whole family to the U.S. but that wasn’t the plan. But sometimes you’ve got to make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first.”