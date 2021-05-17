We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is said to have been strained recently, but according to an unearthed note written by Princess Diana, they were once inseparable.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been surrounded by rumours of a so-called “rift” ever since the Sussexes’ Oprah interview aired. Opening up to the talk show host, Harry described his brother as “trapped” in the royal institution. Though Prince Harry could still be king, he and Meghan have settled in their new LA home and are embracing life since stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.

It’s been suggested that Harry’s interview comments, as well as his and Meghan’s decision to step back, caused some tension between him and William. However, the brothers supposedly “broke the ice” at Prince Philip’s funeral ahead of their big reunion for the unveiling of a memorial statue of Princess Diana this summer.

And the thought of Princess Diana bringing William and Harry closer is even more meaningful given their childhood bond.

As reported by Hello! magazine, part of a letter written by the late Princess of Wales revealed their adorable relationship.

In it, she wrote: ‘William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!’

According to the publication, this heart-warming letter was written in March 1985, just six months after Harry was born. The brothers are understood to have remained close throughout their childhood. They then went on to support each other following the tragic loss of Diana.

Harry even gave William their mother’s sapphire engagement ring to propose to Kate Middleton with.

And Princess Diana continues to bring them closer to this day. The brothers reportedly approving the final design for her memorial statue together ahead of the unveiling in July.

Meanwhile, despite Harry describing his and William’s relationship at the time as “space” to Oprah, he also expressed his love for his big brother.

“As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together”, Harry shared, before going on to express his hope that “time heals all things”.