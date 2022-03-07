We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton reportedly made an emotional confession to the Queen about the challenges of being a parent, shortly after Prince George was born.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been passionate about being hands-on parents hoping to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis as much of a normal upbringing as possible.

The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to have had a heart-to-heart with the Queen about her struggles with caring for a young child when she was a new mum.

This royal news comes after it was revealed the Queen will ‘never live at Buckingham Palace again’ after she made her move to Windsor permanent.

Prince William and Kate, who are frequently complimented for their parenting skills, didn’t always have mum and dad life down to a fine art, with Kate Middleton allegedly struggling to adjust to parenthood at the start.

The Duchess is believed to have requested the Queen’s help when Prince George was a newborn, with royal experts revealing that she confided in her grandmother-in-law.

Katie Nicholl told True Royalty’s Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again documentary, “Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard.

“William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny.”

When Prince George was born in 2013, the Duchess, who is now the proud mother of three, decided against employing a nanny. However, the first-time parents found it difficult to care for a little baby while fulfilling royal duties.

And while Kate’s life is worlds away from that of the majority of mothers, Prince William recently revealed a relatable parenting confession about limiting George’s gaming experience.

The Cambridges now rely on Maria Borrallo, their trusted nanny who studied at the elite Norland College and still looks after George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Despite Maria’s hiring, Katie claims that Kate’s mother Carole still supports her daughter with the children on a regular basis. From a young age, Carole Middleton’s perfectionist upbringing prepared Kate for life as a Queen Consort—a role she will take on some day, when William takes the throne.

Katie explained, “One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives.

“Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace, she whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her.

“She turns up to help with bedtime and bath time. She is absolutely indispensable.”

While the Duchess is a hands on mother, she has previously admitted that she suffers from “mum guilt” when she needs to leave her children to work.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate admitted, “Yep – all the time. Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off as school this morning?”