Prince William has made a rare parenting confession about how he and Kate Middleton “regulate” Prince George’s latest hobby – and it couldn’t be more relatable.

Prince William is President of the British Academy Film Awards and opened up on how he and the Duchess sometimes have to be firm with Prince George.

The Duke of Cambridge explained that their eldest child loves gaming but they have to “regulate” his and his siblings’ screen time.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have become two of the most popular and prominent members of The Firm and their family life never fails to fascinate fans. From the Cambridge’s Christmas Card photo 2021 which showed just how grown up Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have become, to George at the Euros final, insights into the young royals’ lives with their devoted parents are rare and always exciting.

Preferring to keep their children generally out of the spotlight, William and Kate’s parenting style is something we can all be inspired by. Now the future king has made a new parenting confession when it comes to George’s favourite hobby and it’s one many others will likely sympathise with.

According to the Mail Online, William made the admission during a visit to the newly refurbished BAFTA headquarters on 27th January. As BAFTA President, he was shown the new developments and met BAFTA Young Game Designer Mentor winner Harry Petch.

Speaking with Harry, it was then that the Duke of Cambridge turned his hand to gaming and revealed that eight-year-old George adores this creative activity.

“We’re trying to regulate their gaming, that’s the thing at the moment”, he reportedly explained. “We watch their screen time, you have to be careful about that. They do definitely like gaming, they’re fascinated by that. George particularly, he’s more interested in it.”

So it seems George’s interest in video games currently outweighs that of his younger siblings. Though William also went on to hint that the monitoring of screen time in the Cambridge household doesn’t only apply to his and Kate’s eldest.

And despite the couple attempting to “regulate” their children’s overall screen time, it seems the Duke very much approves of their love of such “creative” mediums.

He supposedly added, “The other two are a bit too small, but they love the films. All that is creative. I adore film and gaming as well, I’m trying to get the next generation interested in it.”

During his visit, William heard from several mentors and the young people they support and learnt how BAFTA’s new facilities would help them build careers in the film industry. The senior royal has been President of the organisation since February 2010 and last year attended the No Time To Die premiere with Kate Middleton in her “ultimate Bond Girl” dress.

He follows in some pretty impressive royal footsteps in the presidential role, which was previously held by Princess Anne and Prince Philip. Who knows whether George, Charlotte or Louis’ love for gaming and film could see one of them continue the tradition one day?