We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has reportedly gone into isolation after being notified that she had come into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Kate Middleton is said to have come into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and she’s currently self-isolating at home. Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge declared she was “extremely grateful” after receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. It’s understood that Kate has since received her second vaccination and is not currently showing any symptoms, however she is following government guidelines.

These state that people who have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive should isolate for a full 10 days. Royal Editor Rebecca English took to Twitter to share the news, announcing, ‘Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

‘Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.’

Rebecca also shared that the Duchess received the news on 2nd July and then began her 10 day isolation.

‘I understand Kate was alerted on Friday afternoon and began isolating. She regularly undertakes lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime and before engagements,’ the Royal Editor explained.

This comes as Kate delighted tennis fans last week after making a typically stylish appearance at this year’s Wimbledon. The Duchess also accompanied FA President Prince William and their son, Prince George, to watch England play Germany in their Euros 2020 football match. This outing was met with delight by royal fans, who are desperate for George to be given a special new job.

Following the recent news and her going into isolation, however, Kate was no longer able to attend the much-anticipated NHS Big Tea this afternoon. This celebrates the NHS’s 73rd birthday and the service has today been awarded the ultimate honour by the Queen.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are patrons of the charity group, NHS Charities Together, and were expected to attend a special Big Tea event at Buckingham Palace.

Though Kate was unable to join him, William, who reportedly does not need to self-isolate, has made a solo appearance.

The guests are believed to include respiratory ward nurses, counsellors and care workers, as well as catering managers and housekeeping coordinators.

Whilst this special celebration is being held at the palace, the NHS Charities Together website reports that anyone can take part in the NHS Big Tea. Simply by raising a mug at home or holding their own virtual or socially-distanced tea party, anyone can give thanks for the NHS’s inspiring work.

The funds raised will be used to help increase support available to NHS staff, patients and volunteers.