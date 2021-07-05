We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry returned to the UK alone for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s memorial statue last week, though there was reportedly a sweet sign he was thinking of Meghan Markle during this poignant occasion.

Prince Harry recently flew back to the UK for the second time this year as he reunited with Prince William for the unveiling of a new memorial statue of Princess Diana. The brothers reportedly approved this touching tribute together and they revealed the heartbreaking wish they share as the statue was shown to the world on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday on July 1st.

Whilst rumours had circulated about who else might possibly attend the Princess Diana statue unveiling, neither Kate Middleton nor Meghan Markle accompanied their royal husbands. Instead, Meghan remained in California, having welcomed her and Harry’s first daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana last month.

However, despite not having Meghan’s support in-person during the unveiling, it seems that Harry showed a sweet sign he was thinking of her.

The prince, who is sixth in line to the throne, was pictured fiddling with his wedding ring whilst walking with William towards the statue. As reported by OK! magazine, body language expert Judi James has expressed her belief that this displayed a sign of anxiety. She also suggested that he was turning to his greatest source of comfort – his wife Meghan and their family.

“Harry fiddled with his wedding ring which is clearly a reference to seeing his family as a source of comfort under pressure,” she reportedly explained. According to the publication, Judi thinks that twisting his wedding ring is something Harry only does when he feels “under pressure or lonely”.

This recent appearance comes after the brothers have been surrounded by rumours of an alleged “rift” in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah interview.

Whilst earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was “afraid” to return to the UK for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April. He opened up to The Associated Press in a joint interview with Oprah Winfrey to promote their Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

Here, Harry also shared how he used coping skills learnt in therapy to work through his trepidation at facing the cameras and anxiety once more. Harry arrived alone for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, as Meghan was reportedly advised against flying due to her pregnancy with Lilibet.

The thought that Prince Harry could have been drawing comfort from thoughts of Meghan during his latest emotional UK visit is certainly heart-warming.