Kate Middleton once revealed Prince William’s ‘nightmare’ food habit that she can’t stand – and it’s hilariously relatable.

Kate Middleton once opened up on the most annoying food habit her husband Prince William has.

The Duchess of Cambridge thinks his messiest food habit is a ‘nightmare’.

Kate Middleton gets annoyed when her husband Prince William eats pizza – and it’s because he gets it all over the sofa.

The Duchess, who is mother to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, is used to tackling her children’s eating habits, but it’s her husband Prince William who drives her up the wall when it comes to messy snacking.

Wills, who is second in the royal line of succession and will be King some day, loves eating the takeaway treat on the sofa but it proves to be a headache for Kate, when it comes to keeping the furniture at apartment 1A at Kensington Palace clean.

The royal’s made the revelation during a tour of an RAF base in Cyprus back in 2018, where the couple were present to open a new recreation facility.

William saw the light coloured chairs and jokingly warned the service personnel to “keep the pizza off the sofas”, to which Kate had the best reply.

She hilariously quipped, “You’re a nightmare with that!”

And his love of pizza has only continued, as the Cambridges include it in their own menu at home.

Kate previously revealed how their three children love making pizza. “I’ve done that with George and Charlotte, making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy,” she once told Mary Berry.

No doubt they will be made to wash them before they sit on the sofa!

But pizza isn’t Prince William’s only guilty pleasure. He’s also a stickler for chocolate like his grandmother the Queen.

Kate recently admitted William couldn’t stop eating their supply of Easter chocolate during a royal engagement.

“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here,” Wills admitted, before his wife quickly replied, “You keep eating it!”