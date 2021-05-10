We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is believed to have been given an adorable surprise gift for Prince George during a special royal visit and her reaction was so sweet.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge was proud to celebrate the publication of Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 on May 7. The powerful new book arose following the huge success of the photography project, Hold Still, which Kate spearheaded last year.

People were invited to submit their own photographic portrait, showcasing their experience in the UK’s first lockdown. The new book features 100 finalists’ images and it was on the publication day that Kate made a very special visit.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with staff and patients at Royal London Hospital about how they use art to improve the lives of everyone at the hospital.

During this important outing, Kate reportedly received a very “appropriate” gift for her eldest child Prince George. According to Hello! magazine, the Duchess was amused as she picked up a book titled ‘Oh no, George!’ by author Chris Haughton.

Kate reportedly exclaimed, “That’s very appropriate”, and her excitement did not go unnoticed as she’s understood to have been gifted the hilarious book for George soon after.

In Chris Haughton’s wonderful book, George is an adorable pet dog who promises he’ll be good when his owner is out. This premise will no doubt appeal to seven-year-old Prince George and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who welcomed a new puppy to their family last year.

But whilst George and six-year-old Charlotte will likely be reading books themselves now, they also love being read to.

Prince William has revealed that he reads to his children “all the time”. Speaking to fellow parents last year, he shared that Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson is one of their favourite bedtime stories. This children’s classic follows a witch who invites a series of creatures to share her broomstick and it seems the Cambridges’ love for magical tales goes even further.

The three children are thought to be fans of J.K.Rowling’s Harry Potter series. Whilst many audiobook listeners will be familiar with Stephen Fry’s rendition of these brilliant books, George, Charlotte and Louis have a very different listening experience when they’re read to them.

Video of the Week

As revealed by Duchess Camilla during the BBC documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, their grandfather Prince Charles creates his own special voices for each of the characters.

“He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think the children really appreciate that,” she explained.

Given his love of books, Prince George will no doubt be looking forward to reading his new present!