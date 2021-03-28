Kate Middleton launches powerful new book as a ‘lasting record’ of coronavirus lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is launching a new book as a “lasting record” of the coronavirus lockdown.

Kate Middleton is launching a new book to serve as a “lasting record” of the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

The book will feature 100 portraits from the Hold Still photography collection, which was on display across the country last year, alongside a foreword and photo of the Duchess.

In other royal news, Prince William’s unusual nickname for Princess Charlotte has been revealed.

The Duchess of Cambridge has announced that she is launching a book, set to be released within the year, as a permanent record of the coronavirus lockdown in England.

The new book will bring together the final 100 portraits from the Duchess’ Hold Still collection, as a representation of “our shared and individual experiences of the first UK lockdown“.

Video of the Week

The cover of the book, revealed on social media, is set to be one of the most powerful portraits from the collection: a photograph of a nurse working in a Covid clinic with full PPE.

A portrait of Kate, smiling with a camera in hand and taken by photographer Matt Porteous at Anmer Hall, will also feature in the book alongside the foreword written by the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

“When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers,” Kate’s foreword to the book begins, “But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.”