The ‘sad truth’ about Prince Charles’ relationship with grandson Archie

The Prince of Wales has reportedly only met his grandson, Archie, a handful of times as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to America shortly after he was born.

Archie celebrated his second birthday this week and aides are said to have struggled to pick a photograph to post on social media

Palace officials claim Prince Charles has only met his grandson twice

It follows royal news that Prince Charles ‘plans’ to remove Meghan Markle and Prince Harry even further from the royal family

Members of the royal family put rumours of a feud to one side earlier this week when they all publicly wished Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, a happy second birthday.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall took to Instagram to share a tribute to little Archie, as did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

But now it has been revealed that palace aides found it difficult to put together a social media post as they have a distinct lack of public photographs of Archie, who is currently seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.

An insider told the Daily Mail, “The truth is the Prince of Wales has barely seen his grandson twice since he was born.”

And he’s not the only member of the royal family to miss out on key moments with little Archie – who was whisked away to live in America with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their difficult decision to quit royal life.

“In fact every member of Harry’s family can easily count on one hand the number of times they saw Archie after he was born and before the family left the UK. It’s a very sad situation,” the source added.

Of course the global covid-19 pandemic hasn’t helped the situation as the international travel ban has meant Prince Harry and his family have not been able to return to the UK, other than when the Duke flew home for Prince Philip’s funeral last month.

His wife, Meghan, is heavily pregnant with their second child and was therefore advised to stay at home.

Tensions have been running high amongst the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan made several sensational claims in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Here’s hoping they can all reunite again soon.