Kate Middleton just made a really rare and personal gesture to royal fans

Kate Middleton shared a rare Twitter post with a personal message thanking well-wishers across the world for their birthday messages after she celebrated her 40th birthday.

Kate took over from her social media team to thank her supporters in a rare post from her and Prince William’s Twitter account.

The Duchess also paid tribute to Paolo Roversi and the National Portrait Gallery for a new series of portraits that royal fans have said remind them of Queen Victoria.

Kate, who marked her 40th birthday yesterday, took to Twitter to thank everyone who had sent her birthday messages with a personalised tweet.

The Duchess and her husband, William, rarely send their own tweets from the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter feed, however they are known to pen a personalised message for special occasions.

Writing a sweet message to the nation the future Queen Consort said, “Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits.”

She signed off the message with ‘C‘ to let fans know it was from her and not her staff.

Another touching social media greeting shared by Kate and William came on Christmas, when they sent their love to those having a harder time during the festive season due to the UK’s ongoing Covid crisis.

“This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned,” they wrote.

“From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you. W & C”

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, among others, officially sent their best wishes to the Duchess on her birthday. Kate’s in-laws said, “Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have privately wished Kate a happy 40th birthday, despite the fact that they have not publicly acknowledged the milestone day.

While fans have yet to learn how the Duchess marked the occasion, it is thought she enjoyed a ‘low-key’ celebration, as a source claims that any plans for Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday had been “scaled down”, due to the Omicron variant currently taking hold of the country.