We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s extreme security measures have been revealed following the intruder that attempted to enter Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Windsor Castle is set to be placed under extreme security after an application was submitted to introduce a new 2,500ft no-fly zone around the royal residency.

The Queen faced a security scare on Christmas Day when an intruder managed to gain access to the castle grounds.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton’s birthday heartache over Prince William’s ‘crushing’ decision was revealed.

The Queen is set to ramp up security at her Windsor Castle home after she experienced a crossbow intruder on Christmas Day.

Her Majesty, who has a double celebration in store this year as she turns 96 and also marks her Platinum Jubilee, is set to be put under further protection after an application was submitted to introduce a no-fly zone at 2,500ft above for a radius of 1,5 miles of Windsor Castle.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that an application for a restricted airspace order has been made after a public consultation, which began nearly a year ago.

The application, which would prevent aircraft from flying at less than 2,500ft above and 1.5 nautical miles around Windsor Castle, is expected to be successful and enforceable imminently.

The Met said the order would “further enhance the security at what is an iconic location and keep the community living nearby safe”. It added that the application formed part of its review and was not a result of any specific threat or intelligence.

It comes after Jaswant Chail, 19, was sectioned under the Mental Health Act after gaining access to the Windsor Castle grounds on Christmas Day. The intruder allegedly vowed to kill the Queen, 95, in revenge for the Amritsar massacre of 1919, and was 500 yards away from her chambers when he was intercepted.

Queen Elizabeth spent Christmas at Windsor Castle after cancelling plans for her traditional family Sandringham Christmas. But while the monarch was enjoying her low-key day, little did she know that her life could have been in danger.

Armed police caught a 19-year-old intruder at 8.30am on December 25th after he ­triggered alarms and was spotted on CCTV.

The Queen was informed of the break-in along with other members of the Royal Family present at the Castle including Mike and Zara Tindall, Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and their children.

The Met took on the investigation because the suspect was arrested within the grounds and also because of the ­serious nature of the break-in and is currently reviewing security arrangements.

Police stressed the intruder did not enter any building and that “security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds”.

Stepping up security by adding in a no-fly zone around Windsor Castle would also make it difficult for paparazzi helicopters to take close aerial shots and record video footage of the Castle from the air, should the Queen die.

A Met spokesman said “As part of the Met Police’s responsibilities under the Royal and Specialist Protection Command, the Met is responsible for policing within the footprint of Windsor Castle and we work closely with Thames Valley police to ensure the castle and the surrounding areas are kept safe and secure.

“As part of our ongoing review of security arrangements at Windsor Castle, and working in partnership with Thames Valley Police, we applied for a restricted airspace order for up to 2,500ft at a radius of 1.5 nautical miles around Windsor Castle.

The Met Police spokesman added, “This was not brought about in response to any specific threat or intelligence, but was intended to further enhance the security at what is an iconic location and keep the community living nearby safe.”