We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As she celebrates a big double figure milestone, royal fans are wondering did Harry and Meghan wish Kate a happy birthday?

It’s safe to say there’s been a fair amount of drama between the Royal Firm and the LA-based duo since Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals. From bombshell interviews and behind-closed-doors revelations, reports have suggested a fractured relationship between the two brothers and their wives. And this could be the reason why many fans are asking if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished Kate a happy birthday or not.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be enjoying a low-key 40th birthday this January. Though fans were pleased to see that the milestone did not fly under the radar with not one but three stunning portraits of the mum-of-three shared to commemorate her special milestone.

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish Kate Middleton a happy birthday?

Whilst the couple have not publicly commemorated the occasion, it is claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan will have wished Kate a happy 40th birthday privately.

According to royal expert Charles Rae, Harry and Meghan who live in LA may have sent their birthday wishes on a Zoom call with the duchess.

“Who knows what the Montecito Massive will do,” he told Entertainment Daily. “But as they are thousands of miles away it is likely they will wish her happy birthday via Zoom.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the couple have kept in contact with their royal relatives via the video calling app. In an interview with James Corden last February, Harry revealed that he had been Zooming his grandparents frequently.

“Both my grandparents do Zoom,” Harry said. “They’ve seen Archie running around.”

He also recalled the hilarious way the late Prince Philip would sign off on their calls. “My grandfather instead of pressing ‘leave meeting’ he just goes ‘doof,'” he added, while gesturing how the Duke of Edinburgh would slam the laptop closed. “So, we’re like ‘Ok, bye.'”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last wished Kate a public happy birthday in 2020, on her 38th birthday. The couple used their now-defunct royal Twitter account @sussexroyal to share the wishes.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!” they tweeted alongside a cake and heart emoji.

The couple have since launched their new foundation Archewell. However, the organisation does not include any social media accounts. This perhaps explains why Harry and Meghan cannot wish Kate a happy birthday publicly.

Prince Harry has previously responded to rumours that he and his wife have quit social media. Whilst last September, the 37-year-old shared a stark warning on the misinformation on social media – which no doubt suggests why the two have chosen not to have public Twitter, Instagram or YouTube accounts.

What other royals wished Kate a happy birthday?

Both the Queen and Prince Charles and Camilla have publicly wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II wished her granddaughter-in-law and the future Queen a happy birthday on social media. Sharing four sweet snaps of the two royal woman together at official engagements.

The caption read: “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!” And included a red balloon emoji.

The exact same birthday wishes were shared by the Clarence House Instagram page. The official social media account of Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. Royal fans were delighted to see another slideshow of images of Kate alongside her famous in-laws.

As for Kate’s special day itself, commentator Charles Rae added that no big song or dance was being made for her 40th.

“Reports have already said she is not planning any lavish celebration,” said Charles. “I doubt Catherine would want to be seen doing something extravagant during this pandemic.”

Despite this, it is thought that Kate’s mum Carole Middleton hinted at celebrating her daughter’s big day during the same month as her own birthday. Carole will turn 67 on 31 January 2022.

Video of the Week: