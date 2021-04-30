We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate's 10th wedding anniversary video looks familiar - but where have we seen it before?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s video released to mark their 10th wedding anniversary is familiar due to one key factor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children appear to be wearing the same clothes as they wore in their Christmas card family photograph.

Prince William and Kate released a sweet family video to mark their 10th wedding anniversary but if like us, you’re wondering why the footage looks familiar, cast your mind back to a key event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released an adorable family photo for their 2020 Christmas card back in December in which they were perched on straw bales with their three children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, now aged three, sat beside them.

And anyone who is a fan and follower of what clothes the Cambridges wear will make the link that the family is wearing the same clothes in their latest video as they were when they were posing for the Xmas card snap.

Kate and William’s anniversary video is captioned, ‘Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C’ . And it features clips taken at different locations from a blustery beach as the Cambridges navigate through the sand dunes, to William and Kate chasing their children through the trees to the children playing on a seesaw in the garden.

But it’s the footage from the garden scenes and toasting marshmallows around the fire which look most familiar as Kate, is wearing her signature red jumper with a white blouse underneath, William has his khaki green jumper and blue shirt beneath. Meanwhile, the children are wearing identical outfits to those in the Christmas card – complete with Charlotte’s cute boots.

It’s quite possible that the video, filmed by Will Warr, was filmed across a full day, making the most of the glorious weather in the garden or their Norfolk home, before wrapping up with jackets to film the blustery beach shots.

One other detail that puts Prince William and Kate’s video back to a particular time last year is the Cambridge’s dog Lupo makes a brief appearance in the sand dunes shot of Kate and Wills cuddling up, and the Cambridge’s announced their beloved pet died back in November last year.

Filmmaker Will, wrote, ‘Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 10th wedding anniversary. A true privilege to capture precious moments with The Duke and Duchess at home with their children.’

While the anniversary video has been making fans so emotional on Instagram, with one fan writing, ‘Why did this make me incredibly emotional. Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple!🤍 and what an amazing family and life you have created together.’ Another fan wrote, ‘Oh this is the most beautiful video’ and a third playfully added, ‘I am not crying you are.’

And if you were wondering what the beautiful backing music is to Prince William and Kate’s video, it’s the instrumental of a song called The Rain by Andre Osenga.