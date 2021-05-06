We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The telling sign Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing for Prince Charles to soon become king has been revealed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to be preparing for Prince Charles to become king in the telling way they have changed their Instagram handle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have dropped Kensington from their royal account

This royal news comes as the sad reason Prince Harry could pull out of Princess Diana’s memorial trip has been revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be preparing for Prince Charles to become king after they subtly removed Kensington from their Instagram handle and strengthened their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brand.

The duke, who is second in line to the throne when it comes to royal succession, and his wife Kate Middleton are among the more popular members of the royal family. Since the death of Prince Philip last month, the Queen will complete her reign in the same sad way as great-grandmother Queen Victoria. But speculation has turned to what will happen when the Queen dies.

While the code word to be used for when the time comes is Operation London Bridge, what remains unclear is where everyone will live when the Queen has passed and left Buckingham Palace for the last time.

Prince William and Kate joined Instagram six years ago and quickly used the handle ‘@Kensingtonroyal’ for all their posts, as it gave a nod to their base at Kensington Palace. But recent changes in the Cambridge camp have us wondering what is really going on behind the scenes.

In recent days Prince William and Kate have taken steps to open themselves up to a new audience within the social media channels – and one which is used most by the younger generation – by launching their own YouTube channel and they’ve already got more than 200k subscribers.

What is the Instagram of William and Kate?

And in what appears like an attempt to strengthen their brand, the Duke and Duchess have dropped their former ‘Kensington Royal’ Instagram handle from their official Instagram account in favour of a new one which simply reads ‘Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’ while maintaining their 12.8m following.

But could the removal of Kensington be a subtle sign that Wills and Kate see themselves leaving their royal home of Kensington Palace?

According to reports, the line of succession would likely affect where each member of the Royal Family would live, as Prince Charles will become King. He currently resides at Clarence House with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. But many expect Prince Charles to move into the Queen’s official residences, which he will inherit upon her death.

While no specific plans are in place for such moves, Charles would be allowed to change his London residence to Buckingham Palace, if he so wishes, and Prince William and Kate and their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, would be expected to move to Clarence House.

However, royal sources have previously said he will retain residence at Clarence House instead and if this is true, Prince William will stay at Kensington Palace with his family rather than moving to Clarence House, even though he will become the child of the monarch, and next in line for the throne, when his father becomes King.

Video of the Week

Prince William and Kate, who are predicted to be the last British monarch, are no strangers to Clarence House, they previously posed for portraits in the gardens of the royal residence back in 2011 for the official tour portrait ahead of their trip to Canada and California and were pictured posing in the Garden’s of Clarence House. They have also attended conferences and dinners held at the palace.