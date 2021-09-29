We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has been introduced to an unusual guest during her and Prince William’s trip to Northern Ireland and Princess Charlotte might be jealous.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Northern Ireland to speak with young people and meet organisations working across communities.

Kate Middleton also got to meet a special tarantula and Princess Charlotte would likely have approved.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton is hailed the ‘ultimate Bond girl’ as she blows minds in a sensational gold dress at the No Time To Die premiere .

Kate Middleton and Prince William might have only just delighted royal fans with their appearance at the No Time To Die premiere in London, but they have now made the trip over to Northern Ireland. The royal couple are senior members of The Firm and have travelled to Derry-Londonderry to meet with young people and discover how organisations are working across communities.

During this trip they met, in person, the nursing students they previously spoke to via video call about their experiences studying and undertaking placements during the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official account declared, ‘It’s great to be back in Northern Ireland for a day in Derry-Londonderry hearing from young people about how life has been during the pandemic and meeting organisations working across communities.’

And it was during a tour of Ulster University’s Magee Campus that Kate also got to meet a rather surprising guest – a tarantula named Charlotte. In a follow-up post, the Cambridges shared a snap of Kate holding Charlotte gently in her hand, as William looked on, appearing impressed.

‘A surprise guest appearance from Charlotte the tarantula’, the caption explained, including a very appropriate spider emoji.

Though the eight-legged creature might not be everyone’s favourite animal, there’s one person in particular who would likely have been delighted to hold Charlotte herself – none other than Kate and William’s 6-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte.

The Queen’s great-grandchild has previously revealed her love of spiders during a video Q&A with Sir David Attenborough. And it’s understood that Kate and Charlotte shared the surprising lockdown hobby of searching for spiders outside. Royal fans were certainly delighted to see Kate interacting with Charlotte the tarantula and noticed the sweet link.

‘I am sure Charlotte will be jealous!’ one person wrote excitedly.

‘How sweet that the tarantula is called Charlotte and Princess Charlotte’s favourite animals are spiders’, another fan shared.

Meanwhile, a third person wrote, ‘Aww this is too sweet! I bet Princess Charlotte would be so happy to share her name with a spider’.

And someone else agreed, commenting, ‘I’m sure Princess Charlotte will love to know that there’s a tarantula with her name and to see the pictures of her mother holding her! She loves spiders’.

It’s not been confirmed how Charlotte the tarantula got her name. Though some fans speculated that she could’ve been named for the titular spider from E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web.

Either way, Princess Charlotte will likely be excited to hear all about this special guest when Prince William and Kate Middleton return home.