Kate Middleton has been dubbed the “ultimate Bond girl” by fans as she stepped out at the No Time To Die James Bond premiere in a magnificent gold dress.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the premiere for the highly anticipated new James Bond film, No Time To Die

Opting for a golden embellished dress, Kate Middleton’s look certainly got the seal of approval from royal fans who likened her to a “Bond girl”.

Kate Middleton is known for her effortlessly elegant fashion choices and the new James Bond premiere was no exception as she wowed the world with her gold dress. The Duchess’ style regularly inspires fans, from her angelic look for a recent event, to her sophisticated blazer and trousers combination for her first engagement in two months. As a senior member of The Firm all eyes are often on her at events and Kate always ensures her style choices match these major occasions.

So it would perhaps have come as no surprise to royal and fashion fans alike to see Kate stun on the red carpet at the No Time To Die premiere. The new James Bond film was delayed several times due to Covid-19, though the premiere finally took place last night ahead of its release on 30th September. For this glamorous event, Kate was joined by Prince William, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

Taking to social media, the Cambridges shared a wonderful family snap from the evening. Charles and William, who are first and second in line to the throne respectively, looked very Bond-esque themselves in black dinner jackets, white shirts and trousers and Kate and Camilla stunned in sparkling dresses.

Whilst Camilla opted for a stunning ice-blue dress, Kate’s was gold, with a beautiful sequin embellished design reminiscent of a firework. The cape-like sleeves added extra drama and the Duchess wore her hair softly curled and tied up, allowing the sweeping neckline to shine.

This iconic outfit choice certainly captured the attention of royal fans, who were quick to comment their delight – making one very significant comparison!

‘The ultimate Bond girl! 🔥’, one fan excitedly declared.

Whilst someone else agreed, commenting, ‘Kate definitely a Bond girl, so beautiful’.

And they weren’t the only ones to hail Kate in this way, as a third person echoed this sentiment, writing, ‘Bond Girl cameo dressed like that Kate! 🔥’

‘She looks like from a James Bond movie 🤩’ a fellow fan added.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning and “regal” premiere dress also drew comparisons with the likes of the infamous Egyptian Queen Cleopatra, with another person writing, ‘I am loving their dresses that gold is so Regal and Cleopatra like.’

Though many others simply expressed their belief that Kate Middleton’s No Time To Die look was unforgettably magnificent.

‘👏👏👏 what a fashion MOMENT from The Duchess of Cambridge tonight 😍’ someone else shared.

And with Kate Middleton’s love for re-wearing her favourite dresses at different events throughout the years, this may not be the last time royal fans get to marvel at this stunning golden look.