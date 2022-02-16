We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Happy baby news for Kate Middleton was announced this week, as a former aide and close friend confirmed she had welcomed her second child last month.

Kate’s former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley, welcomed her second child with Adam Alexander Priestley in happy news for the Duchess.

While the news that Rebecca is now mum to a baby boy called Paddy was publicised on Sunday, the tot was actually born on January 27th.

Kate Middleton has a new reason to celebrate, after it was announced that her close friend Rebecca welcomed a new addition to her family.

Kate celebrated the birth of a special baby during Christmas, as her close friend and stylist Natasha Archer welcomed a son and now has been blessed with another loved one having a baby.

Rebecca, who is the Duchess’ former private secretary, has confirmed the arrival of an adorable little boy named Patrick Michael Walter Priestley, who they are going to call Paddy, Hello! reports.

Back in 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, William Michael Alexander, who they nickname Billy.

From 2012 through 2017, Rebecca worked as Kate’s former private secretary. She spent eleven years working for the royal family before resigning two years ago.

Rebecca was in charge of organising formal events and engagements, as well as making sure Kate, who used a powerful method for ‘taking control’ of her own pregnancy health battles when she was expecting, was informed about who she would be meeting.

She also joined the Cambridges on tours to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, and travelled with them all over the world. Rebecca also worked for Prince Harry’s charity, Sentebale, prior to joining William and Kate’s household.

Rebecca returned to the palace in October 2017 a few months after quitting to be awarded the Royal Victorian Order at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony. Prince William presented her with the award, which is given to people who have personally served Her Majesty or the monarchy.

The new mum tied the knot to now-husband Adam in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, an exclusive venue only open to individuals with a direct link to the royal family.