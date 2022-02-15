We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Prince William are set to reunite for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, with royal experts claiming it will be the perfect chance for them to “thrash it out” over their ongoing rift.

With Prince Harry’s big return to the UK imminent, experts say the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee could be the perfect time for him and Prince William to lay their cards on the table and heal their soured relationship.

It’s been claimed that Harry and Meghan could face a snub from Prince Charles when he finally takes the throne but Harry is said to be keen to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK this year.

There have been ongoing reports of a royal rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, ever since the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and gave their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Since then, the announcement of Harry’s tell-all memoir has reportedly the Firm despairing. The Queen is also said to be feeling very anxious over its contents that are supposedly set to ‘shake the monarchy to its core‘.

Her Majesty is also said to be devastated by how some members of the royal family are behaving.

However, royal expert Katie Nicholl says that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year could be the perfect time for Harry and Wills to try and hash things out.

Speaking to the Mirror, Katie explained, “Harry will want to be a part of the celebratory weekend, and will almost certainly be required to appear with William at that time.

“Both brothers will have to make concessions. The Jubilee should give them more of a chance to thrash it out.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to make their big return to the UK in the summer, but the drama surrounding the rift has left royal insiders fearing they may steal focus from The Queen’s special milestone.

Harry, however, is said to be determined to return so that his children, Archie and Lilibet, are not ‘robbed’ of royal life and are able to bond with their cousins.

His father, Prince Charles, is also said to be desperate to meet baby Lilibet. He has even extended an olive branch for the family to stay with him when they return amid Harry’s fears over not being granted sufficient security measures.