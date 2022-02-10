We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton revealed the “powerful” method she used to help her “take control” of her pregnancy experience in her first podcast appearance.

The Duchess of Cambridge experienced severe sickness during her pregnancies with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate Middleton told on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that she used techniques taught in hypnobirthing to help her during pregnancy.

As a senior member of The Firm, Kate Middleton’s appearance on author, actor and presenter Giovanna Fletcher’s parenting podcast was perhaps as surprising as it was brilliant. Listeners heard the Duchess of Cambridge get candid as she opened up about her pregnancy journeys with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And her remarkable interview impressed Giovanna just as much as she revealed Kate trumped expectations with her “incredible passion”.

Speaking on Happy Mum, Happy Baby almost exactly two years ago, Kate also opened up on the “powerful” method she used to help prepare her and alleviate some of her pregnancy symptoms.

Throughout all three of her pregnancies, the Duchess of Cambridge experienced Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which can sometimes lead mums-to-be to require hospital treatment. Describing herself as “not the happiest of pregnant people”, Kate told Giovanna that she focused on the importance of “mind over the body” when it came to sickness and labour.

She explained, “I’m not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn’t. I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself.”

Kate reflected on how the hypnobirthing techniques she learnt taught her how to “take control” of her pregnancy experience, dubbing this realisation “powerful”.

“I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that, that they teach you in hypnobirthing, when I was really sick, and actually I realised that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labour,” Kate shared. “It was hugely powerful.”

For anyone wondering what hypnobirthing is, classes can help people understand the importance of remaining calm and learn relaxation methods to help prepare them for giving birth.

Siobhan Miller, a Hypnobirthing Teacher and Founder and CEO of The Positive Birth Company, a provider of digital and in-person hypnobirthing classes told Goodto.com, “The relaxation techniques taught enable women to work with their bodies to best facilitate a quicker, easier and stress-free birth, reducing the risk of medical intervention which can lead to birth trauma.”

Siobhan continued, “The course helps women to understand why it is important to remain calm and relaxed, in mind and body, and also how best to achieve this.”

Now a proud mum-of-three, Kate Middleton seemed to take control of her pregnancy experience each time. The Duchess was glimpsed regularly attending engagements whilst expecting each of the Cambridge kids, despite her earlier sickness.

And whilst Kate hasn’t yet returned for another episode of Happy Mum, Happy Baby, there will no doubt be many people hoping to hear more parenting insights from her in the future.