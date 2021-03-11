We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When is Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page on CBeebies Bedtime Stories? It’s what we’re all wondering since the BBC confirmed the handsome Duke of Hastings is set to read on the sweet programme.

Regé rocketed to fame when Bridgerton hit Netflix at the end of 2020. The period drama quickly became the most watched series in the history of the streaming platform.

These days, you can even get a Bridgerton themed cake delivered straight to your door.

Playing Simon, the Duke of Hastings, Regé left viewers around the world all heart-eyed as he acted out the magical love story of him and Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor, who’s admitted she won’t let her grandparents watch).

The on-screen couple’s ultra-raunchy sex scenes had over 82 million households tuning in.

Now Regé-Jean Page has signed up for a much more family friendly TV project and we can’t wait.

When is Regé-Jean Page on CBeebies Bedtime Stories?

Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page will appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories on Mother’s Day – Sunday 14th March.

He will read a story called Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls.

The kids book tells the story of a little girl and her fox friend travelling from “a place of loss and despair, towards the hope of colour, light and life”.

CBeebies confirmed the thrilling news that Regé will grace our screens on Twitter, sharing a video preview of his Bedtime Stories appearance.

How to watch Regé-Jean Page on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean’s episode of the iconic children’s nighttime programme will air on CBeebies at 6:50pm and then will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, so no need to worry if you miss it.

CBeebies can be watched on channel number 205 on Freeview, 647 on Sky, 702 on Virgin and 205 on BT.

When is Tom Hardy back on CBeebies Bedtime Stories?

Tom Hardy left parents swooning when he first appeared on CBeebies to read the nation’s kids a bedtime story back in 2016 and his episodes have been requested over one million times on BBC iPlayer. Clearly plenty of mums and dads include Tom as an essential part of their kids’ bedtime routine.

Luckily for Tom fans, he’ll be back on screens next week on Thursday 18th March to read children’s story Somebody Swallowed Stanley.