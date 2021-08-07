We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a sweet new photo of Princess Charlotte on Saturday.





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new photo of Princess Charlotte on Saturday

Kate Middleton took the photo of Charlotte cradling a butterfly in honour of the Big Butterfly Count initiative

Kate Middleton snapped a beautiful photo of her daughter Princess Charlotte cradling a butterfly on Saturday to urge Britons to help count the insects.

The six-year-old is pictured gently cupping a Red Admiral in her hands in the image shared on William and Kate’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Captioning the images, which were taken near the couple’s Norfolk home, they wrote: “We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.

“@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain.

“Hopefully you can beat last year’s total, @savebutterflies 🦋.”

The count began on July 16 and is due to conclude on Sunday. Participants can submit sightings of butterflies during the count period via the charity’s app.

The new image comes after Duchess Kate received praise from fans as she revealed she is “honoured” to be part of an important new exhibition at the Imperial War Museum.

In January 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge took deeply moving photographs of two Holocaust survivors, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank, alongside their families.

Speaking at the time, Kate declared that “despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives” they were “two of the most life-affirming people that [she has] had the privilege to meet” and that “their stories will stay with [her] forever.”

Now it’s been announced that these important photographs will be included in a new exhibition.

The official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter and Instagram accounts shared several heartfelt pictures, including one of the two photographs on display in the museum, Kate’s moving portrait of Yvonne and her granddaughter Chloe, as well as Kate talking with Steven.

Their insightful caption declared: “Honoured to be part of the new photography exhibition at @I_W_M in London, bringing together over 50 contemporary portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families.

“Displayed for the very first time, these powerful photographs capture the special connections between Holocaust survivors and the younger generations of their families, and remind us of our collective responsibility to ensure their stories live on.”