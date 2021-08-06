We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has received praise from fans as she revealed she is “honoured” to be part of an important new exhibition at the Imperial War Museum.

Kate Middleton has taken to social media to express how “honoured” she is to be part of a new Imperial War Museum exhibition. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her photography skills and most recently displayed them in her 8th birthday portrait of her eldest son, Prince George. It was the likeness captured in this wonderful snap that led many to dub him Prince William and Princess Diana’s double.

And Kate’s ability to take such impactful photographs is something she showcased in a hugely poignant way last year as the world marked 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

In January 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge took deeply moving photographs of two Holocaust survivors, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank, alongside their families.

Speaking at the time, Kate declared that “despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives” they were “two of the most life-affirming people that [she has] had the privilege to meet” and that “their stories will stay with [her] forever.”

Now it’s been announced that these important photographs will be included a new Imperial War Museum exhibition.

The official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter account shared two heartfelt pictures, one of the two portraits on display in the museum and one of Kate talking with Steven.

Their insightful caption declared, ‘Honoured to be part of the new photography exhibition at @I_W_M in London, bringing together over 50 contemporary portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families.

‘Displayed for the very first time, these powerful photographs capture the special connections between Holocaust survivors and the younger generations of their families, and remind us of our collective responsibility to ensure their stories live on.’

In response, royal fans have been quick to comment their support to the Duchess and her work.

‘You are beautiful inside and out. As the granddaughter of four survivors I thank you. Much love,’ one person shared.

‘Such an important and powerful exhibition. Congratulations’, another wrote.

Whilst someone else echoed this sentiment, commenting, ‘Thank you to the Duchess for being part of this vitally important project.’

‘Amazing!! It’s so important that we never forget’, a fourth person stated.

The exhibition is in partnership with the Royal Photographic Society and the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, who invited The Duchess to be part of this special project last year.

Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors opened at the Imperial War Museum on August 6th and will remain on display until 7th January 2022.