Sarah, Duchess of York, has been invited to spend the summer at the Queen's Scottish residence Balmoral





Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been invited to spend the summer with Prince Andrew and the Queen at her Scottish home Balmoral.



Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been invited to spend the summer with Prince Andrew and the Queen at her Scottish home Balmoral.

Her Majesty is said to have extended an invitation to her former daughter-in-law following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

Sarah and Philip reportedly had a strained relationship and in previous visits to Balmoral, Sarah would make a swift exit before the late duke arrived.

According to the Daily Mail, Sarah can stay at Balmoral for as long as Prince Andrew after she stepped up to help support the Queen following her husband’s death.

The paper claims that the Queen appreciates the loyalty that Sarah has demonstrated to the Royal Family since her divorce in 1996 and has been impressed by the close relationship she has maintained with Andrew, 61.

Prince Philip’s disapproval of Sarah has been well-reported since the 90s, when cheating scandals rocked her marriage to Prince Andrew.

The late duke was reportedly even reluctant to be in the same place as her and did not allow her to stay at Sandringham for their annual Christmas holiday.

Despite their strained relationship, Sarah still paid her respects to Prince Philip following his passing in April by postponing a speaking event she was due to attend with award-winning author Beatrice Blue.

Sarah did not publicly address Prince Philip’s death, but her daughter Princess Eugenie paid a beautiful tribute ahead of his funeral.

Sarah and Andrew’s youngest daughter, who honoured her grandfather with her newborn son’s middle name in February expressed her sadness and admiration for the late royal in a moving statement posted on Instagram.

Alongside a photograph of Philip, the new mum wrote in part: “Dearest Grandpa. We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days…

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. With all my love, Eugenie.”