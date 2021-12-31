We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is expected to ring in the New Year by joining her family for their annual New Year’s Eve party after she was forced to miss last year’s celebration due to Covid.

The Duchess of Cambridge normally joins her family for the New Year after royal Christmas.

Traditionally, the Middleton family host a New Year’s Eve party each year and last year, due to covid restrictions the bash, like many others across the country, would have been cancelled.

So to ring in 2022 at their Berkshire home, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton are expected to ‘go all out’ with all their children in attendance – daughters Kate and Pippa and son James.

They usually host more than 100 guests.

After all, Carole runs a successful Party Pieces business and has been giving fans tips on creating a memorable occasion. And when it comes to New Year’s Eve you can expect a “glittery gold fringe curtain” as an “essential decoration for a glamorous party” and “makes all your photos (and guests!) look amazing.

Carole also hinted at decorating her home with some pieces from her “roaring New Year range” including balloon kits, sparklers and more.

Pippa Middleton will be hoping to let her hair down after becoming a mum for the second time when she gave birth to daughter Grace, aged nine months, earlier this year. She also has a son Arthur, three with her husband James Matthews.

And James Middleton, who recently married Alizée Thevenet in France, is set to have his first NYE celebrations as a married man.

Meanwhile, it will be a nice change of scenery for Kate who usually has to spend Christmas Day with the royals abiding by royal traditions alongside her husband Prince William, and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On one occasion, Pippa Middleton rented a 100-person capacity teepee similar to those used by reindeer hunters.

The celebration’s theme that year was the ultimate winter wonderland party, and of course, the party wouldn’t be complete without a dance floor.

That year was the first time Kate and William celebrated New Year’s Eve together.

Meanwhile, the Queen used to traditionally host family and friends’ gathering at Sandringham but since the death of Prince Philip earlier this year it’s not yet known how she will mark the New Year, if at all.

Reports suggest when the Queen is hosting family members, no one is allowed to go to bed before her.