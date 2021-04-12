We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Philip had talks with Prince Charles on how to take care of the Queen and lead the family when he died, sources claim.



Prince Philip died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday and his decade-long life will be celebrated in a small military funeral on Saturday, in line with Covid restrictions.

People around the world and the military have shared special tributes to Prince Philip, who won the Queen’s heart and stood by her side for 73 years.

Sources told the Mirror that Prince Charles, 72, had been in constant talks with his father Prince Philip throughout his stay in hospital and when he returned home. He saw him for the last time on Tuesday the 6th.

It is reported that they had “an emotional bedside conversation” during which Prince Philip told Charles how he could look after the Queen and lead the family if he did not recover.

They had “full and frank” and “heartfelt” conversations during his stay in the hospital. A royal insider said that Prince Charles had been in constant contact, both in-person and over the phone over the past few weeks.

They also said that Prince Philip was “acutely aware that he was unlikely to make a full recovery after weeks in hospital” and not only wanted to return home but prepare Charles in case he died.

Prince Charles gave a touching tribute to his father following his death, speaking after travelling to Windsor to support the Queen.

He said, “As you can imagine my family and I miss my father enormously, he was a much loved and appreciated figure.

Video of the Week

“My dear papa was a very special person who, I think above all else, would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him.”

Princess Anne also paid tribute saying, “My father has been my teacher, my supporter, and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well-lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate.”