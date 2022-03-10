Trending:

Kate Middleton’s university nickname that bagged her a breakfast date with Prince William

Kudzai Chibaduki
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • ,Kate Middleton’s friends gave her a cheeky nickname during freshers week which bagged her a breakfast date with Prince William, according to a royal insider. 

    The Duchess of Cambridge attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, studying History of Art.

    And, despite never being a wild party person, she plunged herself into Freshers’ Week, a university tradition of welcoming new students with a week of evenings out and partying.

    Close friends noted Kate has always had a great energy and she is even believed to have had a clever tactic for keeping Prince William out of awkward conversations with girls on nights out.

    In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal author Katie Nicholl claims Kate had a “hectic week of partying, meeting her ‘university parents’ – older pupils in charge of looking after freshers, finding her way around town, and settling into her residence hall.

    While fans have admired the Duchess for years for her selfless dedication to the monarchy, life-saving parenting ideas, and charming love story with Prince William- it seems Kate has been stealing hearts for years.

    Katie revealed that by the end of Freshers’ Week, the future Queen had been dubbed “Beautiful Kate”.

    Kate Middleton university nickname - ST ANDEWS, SCOTLAND - JUNE 23: New graduate Kate Middleton wears a traditional gown to the graduation ceremony at St Andrew's University to collect her degree in St Andrew's on June 23, 2005, England. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Kate Middleton

    Credit: Getty

    “Kate soon found her way around and was often seen relaxing in the common room, curled up in an armchair, a cup of tea in hand, either reading newspaper articles her father rather touchingly mailed to her or getting to know her fellow hall mates,” Katie shared in her book.

    According to reports, William mustered the courage to invite her to breakfast with him and his friends. Given the fact that the Duchess was more reserved than most of the other young women at first, but her natural beauty was obvious.

    It’s also been recalled that William’s first meeting with Kate didn’t go as smoothly as he probably would have liked.

    Royal author, Tom Quinn, explained, “One of the funny stories is he was so desperate to meet her that as he walked towards her, he apparently tripped and said, ‘Oh that’s a terrible start, you’re going to think I’m a complete clot.”