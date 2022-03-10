We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

,Kate Middleton’s friends gave her a cheeky nickname during freshers week which bagged her a breakfast date with Prince William, according to a royal insider.

While Prince William moved into the flat above Kate’s a week after she had settled in, he didn’t take long to notice her thanks to her striking personality and nickname.

Katie claims that by the end of Freshers’ Week, the Duchess had earned the nickname ‘Beautiful Kate’ earning her a stellar reputation at the university.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, studying History of Art.

And, despite never being a wild party person, she plunged herself into Freshers’ Week, a university tradition of welcoming new students with a week of evenings out and partying.

Close friends noted Kate has always had a great energy and she is even believed to have had a clever tactic for keeping Prince William out of awkward conversations with girls on nights out.

In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal author Katie Nicholl claims Kate had a “hectic week of partying, meeting her ‘university parents’ – older pupils in charge of looking after freshers, finding her way around town, and settling into her residence hall.

While fans have admired the Duchess for years for her selfless dedication to the monarchy, life-saving parenting ideas, and charming love story with Prince William- it seems Kate has been stealing hearts for years.

Katie revealed that by the end of Freshers’ Week, the future Queen had been dubbed “Beautiful Kate”.

“Kate soon found her way around and was often seen relaxing in the common room, curled up in an armchair, a cup of tea in hand, either reading newspaper articles her father rather touchingly mailed to her or getting to know her fellow hall mates,” Katie shared in her book.

According to reports, William mustered the courage to invite her to breakfast with him and his friends. Given the fact that the Duchess was more reserved than most of the other young women at first, but her natural beauty was obvious.

It’s also been recalled that William’s first meeting with Kate didn’t go as smoothly as he probably would have liked.

Royal author, Tom Quinn, explained, “One of the funny stories is he was so desperate to meet her that as he walked towards her, he apparently tripped and said, ‘Oh that’s a terrible start, you’re going to think I’m a complete clot.”