Kate Middleton had a savvy strategy for saving Prince William from awkward conversations with girls when they were at university together.

Kate Middleton and Prince William first met at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, becoming firm friends before their love for one another grew deeper and they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

It has now been revealed that while they were students, Kate had a clever tactic to help William avoid being hit on by girls.

Although Prince William is second in the royal like of succession to the British throne, he didn’t miss out on the wild university experience.

And Kate Middleton was reportedly always on hand to make sure he could avoid being hit on by girls for too long, even before they were a couple.

Kate and Williams’ friend Laura Warshauer recalls how Catherine would help her future hubby get away from girls he wasn’t interested in, who were keen on chatting to him.

“Will was getting really hit on by this girl at a party and it was getting quite uncomfortable because he couldn’t shake her off,” Laura once told royal biographer, Katie Nicholl.

“He was being really polite, but this girl just didn’t get the hint. All of a sudden Kate came up behind him and put her arms around him,” she added.

“He said ‘Oh, sorry, but I’ve got a girlfriend’, and he and Kate went off giggling.”

Laura noted that William was glad to have Kate by his side during those moments, adding that as he mouthed “thanks very much” to her.

“Kate was the only girl in the room who could have done that. And that was just a month after we started university.”

The young couple didn’t stay friends for long their relationship was confirmed in 2004 when they were spotted skiing together.

The couple reminisced on the early days of their relationship during their engagement interview back in 2010, with William telling Tom Bradby, “We were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and had a really good time.

“She’s got a really naughty sense of humour, which kind of helps me because I’ve got a really dry sense of humour, so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh and things happened.”