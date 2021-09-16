We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is welcomed back to royal life as fans praise her for her 'strong moral compass'.

Kate Middleton has been welcomed back into royal life as fans have praised her ‘strong moral compass’.

The Duchess of Cambridge has met with those who supported the UK’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan.

Kate Middleton fans have welcomed the Duchess back into royal life as she makes her first royal visit following her summer break and is praised for her ‘strong moral compass’.

The Duchess of Cambridge sparked pregnancy rumors following a 60-day mystery absence, in which she wasn’t seen in public for more than two months over the summer.

Kate was notably missing from Prince William’s royal engagement last week when he marked Emergency Services Day in the UK without his wife Kate Middleton.

But she delighted fans when she was pictured meeting those who supported the UK’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan during a visit to RAF Brize Norton in Brize Norton, England.

One fan wrote, ‘Your moral compass is strong. You do your family and country proud.’

‘Finally, our duchess is back, we’ve missed you Kate,’ welcomed another fan.

And a third fan put, ‘Wonderful to see out duchess honouring these brave soldiers! we all missed her. What they did was absolutely amazing and saved so many lives.’

This comes after Prince Harry urged the military to “support each other” as he released an impassioned statement in light of Afghanistan take over.

Operation PITTING, the largest humanitarian aid operation for over 70 years, ran between 14th and 28th August, where in excess of 15,000 people were flown out of Kabul by the Royal Air Force.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised their efforts, their Instagram caption said, ‘Flying out in excess of 15,000 people from Kabul was a truly collaborative operation across our Armed Services, local authorities and aid organisations in Afghanistan and the UK. You should all be proud of your work, often around the clock, to support the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan.’

Kate, 39, arrived at the base, which is about 80 miles north west of London, by helicopter before being driven to the hangar where the volunteers and service personnel were gathered.

Wing commander Calvin Bailey, officer commanding 70 Squadron, said Kate wanted to hear the young air men and women’s stories — and he believes this is something that will help them cope with the after-effects of the harrowing mission they lived through.

“They want to tell their story. They want to say, ‘This is hard. I did this. This is what I feel proud about.’ And she gave that to them today,” Wing Commander Bailey told PEOPLE at RAF Brize Norton. “They were just so important. And so for us there’s a lot of necessary catharsis. We need to share our stories and we need to get them out. And that’s what the media allows us to kind of do — because it means, for them, their parents will see them on the news tonight and hear their stories. It was priceless.”