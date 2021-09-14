We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have attended the stunning private wedding of James Middleton and now their outfit details have been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are believed to have attended James Middleton’s wedding to his long-term love Alizée Thevenet in France.

It’s now been claimed that Kate Middleton wore a “light green” dress to the ceremony and that she and Prince William didn’t want to “steal the show”.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly amongst the guests who attended James Middleton’s wedding to Alizée Thevenet. Alizée and the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, who earlier this year powerfully opened up about his battle with depression, are understood to have previously postponed their nuptials due to the pandemic and lockdown. Now they are officially husband and wife, with James taking to Instagram to share the exciting news alongside a gorgeous photo from the day.

It’s not been officially confirmed that Kate, William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched them say, “I do”. However, PageSix reports that the Cambridges were guests, alongside Pippa Middleton, her husband James Matthews and their kids Arthur and Grace.

Now François Arizzi, mayor of the picturesque village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, who officiated James and his wife Alizee’s civil union, has shared sweet details about their wedding.

According to PEOPLE, François claimed, “”Prince William and Kate were there but they did not want to steal the show from the newlyweds, Alizée Thevenet and James Middleton, who is a very nice boy.”

He later went on to reveal that the dress code was relatively casual, alleging that the Duke of Cambridge “did not have any formal attire”, but instead wore a “beige and off-white suit”.

Meanwhile, William’s very summery outfit choice appears to have been complemented perfectly by Kate’s look, which the mayor stated was “a long dress of a very light green colour.”

Speaking about his interactions with the royal couple at the wedding, François shared that they “talked about the charms of Bormes-les-Mimosas and its climate, banalities…. It was a simple moment”.

Kate and William’s reported attendance at this major family occasion comes just days after the Duchess’ 60-day absence from public engagements sparked pregnancy rumours. Despite the speculation, Kate has recently delighted fans with her sweet personal message to tennis star Emma Raducanu ahead of her historic US Open win.

Meanwhile, Prince William is soon set to appear alongside Prince Harry, the Queen and the Queen’s children in a new BBC documentary in honour of the late Duke of Edinburgh. Prince William and Kate are committed members of The Firm and often appear at major occasions alongside their royal relatives.

Though James and Alizée’s wedding was likely a lovely moment for the Cambridges as they celebrate the other side of their loving family.