We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has sparked pregnancy rumours after she hasn't been seen in public for more than 60 days.

Kate Middleton’s two-month absence from the public eye has sparked pregnancy rumours.

The Duchess of Cambridge was last seen in public at the Euros 2020 final on the 11th of July.

This royal news comes as Princess Diana’s astrologer made spookily accurate prediction about fate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen in public for more than 60 days and her absence has sparked pregnancy rumours.

The Duchess of Cambridge was last seen in public on the 11th of July when she attended the Wimbledon men’s trophy ceremony held after the Men’s Singles and also the Euros 2020 final at Wembley which she attended alongside her husband Prince William.

But since then, Kate hasn’t been seen in public for more than 60 days, and Prince William returned to work yesterday when he marking Emergency Services Day in the UK without his wife Kate Middleton.

And her mystery absence has sparked pregnancy rumours among fans who believe a fourth Cambridge baby is on the way.

Kate and William already have three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six and print Louis, three.

And throughout all her pregnancies, Kate is known to suffer from hyperemesis gravidarum – a severe form of morning sickness that could lead to hospitalisation – and some fans think this could be the reason why she hasn’t been out and about as usual.

Kate notably was rushed out of Wimbledon amid a Covid scare but could this have been hiding something else? Her recent absence is causing fans to worry.

One fan wrote, ‘Good to see him back! Waiting to see Kate now too 🥰🥰” and another replied, ‘pretty sure she was meant to be there as well🤔’

Another asked, ‘Mmmm, sorry, where is Kate?’

And another fan added, ‘Hmmmm. Just holidays? Prince William is making an appearance today. If we don’t see his duchess soon, we’re all going to get very excited.’

But Royal commentator Russell Myers told Today Australia thinks Kate Middleton’s absence is nonsense. He said, “I think this is a few people mischief-making, asking where the royal are.

“Well, I can exclusively reveal probably nothing.

“I think that the Duchess isn’t pregnant, I think that some people have been asking the question of where has Kate been?

“But where the truth really lies is they have been on holiday.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been known to spend the summer months holed up in Norfolk and also visiting the Queen during her annual summer stay at Balmoral.

He continued: “The Cambridge often go take the time out.

“There is normally an agreement between the press and the royals of if they are on holiday the kids don’t get followed around.

“The photographs leave them alone during the holidays, they have been up in Norfolk.

“They have been chilling out, they have been up to see Granny in Scotland.”

No doubt when Kate does finally make an appearance fans will be on bump-watch…