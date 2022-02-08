We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s latest day at work has fans all saying the same thing after the Duchess paid an unexpected visit to see some of her favorite people.

The mum-of-three to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, attended Southwark PACT (Parents And Communities Together) where she met with members of its weekly MumSpace group.

But Kate couldn’t resist rolling up her sleeves to join a cooking workshop with parents and their children after learning more about how communities can support parents and their families with their mental wellbeing and improve the health and development outcomes for young children.

Kate, who is will be reading CBeebies Bedtime Stories this weekend, helped to make fruit kebabs with toddlers and their families and her delight when around children has sparked the same reaction from fans.

Before Princess Diana’s death, Diana was known as the ‘People’s Princess” and it looks like her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton has been labelled the ‘Children’s Princess” for capturing the hearts of the young ones.

The Duchess’ eyes always light up when she meets children during her official engagements, after cooing over a baby during a recent outing with her husband Prince William.

And it comes as no surprise that fans have dubbed her “Our Children’s Princess”.

Another fan put, “The children princess and queen too.”

And a third supporter wrote, “lovely”, while a third added, “cute”.

Speaking of Kate’s latest outing Kensington Palace said, “Talking with parents, volunteers, and health professionals from @pact_southwark this morning to hear about the benefits of community empowerment and support provided by this incredible organisation.

“One of the key takeaways was how local support networks are such a core principle in giving parents the confidence and resilience to support their children – overcoming the challenges of their individual circumstances.

“The project is another great example of best practice in leveraging the power of communities for support of one another.”

And PACT Southwark was delighted with the royal visitor. They commented, “It was great to have you visit us today and meet the parents and volunteers who make our project what it is. Community support and leadership is key to parental wellbeing at PACT.”