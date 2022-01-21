We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William breaks his silence over having more children with his wife Kate Middleton, telling the Duchess ‘no more children!’

Prince William has put his foot down when it comes to the thought of him and his wife Kate expanding their family.

The Duke of Cambridge told Kate “No more children” as she held and cooed over a baby girl during a royal visit.

Prince William joked he wanted ‘no more’ children with his wife Kate during their latest royal engagement after she went to cradle a baby girl.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were visiting Church on the Street charity in Burnley, England, when the couple met receptionist Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter Anastasia.

They posed for photos with the couple and their baby, and onlookers couldn’t help but shout ‘AWWW’ as Kate held the youngster. But in doing so, Prince William made his feelings clear over the thought of more children, despite their fairytale love story.

William, who is already dad to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, joked, “Don’t be giving my wife any more ideas” and this was met with a roar of laughter.

The Duke then proceeded to say, “No more [children].”

And as Kate reluctantly passed the baby back to her mother, William added, ‘You can’t take her with you.”

But Kate’s face was beaming with joy as she chatted with the baby’s parents.

And you can see the adorable moment and the humour as Prince William tells Kate Middleton ‘no more children’ as she cuddles the baby in the video clip below…

It’s understood that the Cambridges were warned against having another child before they announced Kate was pregnant with their third, Louis.

During a tour of Poland and Germany in the summer of 2017, Kate was reportedly given a baby toy whilst in Warsaw. As George and Charlotte were four and two at the time, she is believed to have said to William: ‘We’ll just have to have more babies!’

But shortly afterwards, children’s organisation ‘Having Kids’ – which promotes a ‘sustainable and child-centred family planning model’ – urged the Duke and Duchess to reconsider expanding their family.

In an open letter, Executive Director President Anne Green Carter Dillard wrote that ‘the example the British Royal Family sets is extremely influential,’ continuing: ‘Your discussion of having a larger family raises compelling issues of sustainability and equity.

‘Large families are not sustainable.’

She added that while George and Charlotte are ‘certain to have wonderful lives… the same can’t be said of every future child.’

During a trip to Northern Ireland in 2020 someone called out to Kate: ‘Number four?’

She replied, ‘I think William would be a little worried!’

The Cambridge’s also fell in love with a cockapoo therapy puppy during their latest trip.

‘Who do you think Alfie, the therapy dog preferred?’ their official Kensington Palace Twitter account wrote on Thursday, January 20, alongside snaps of the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, taking turns holding the pooch.

Kate and William welcomed a new puppy into their home last year after their beloved dog Lupo died.

During their hospital visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital, the pup, who licked William’s cheek, will be trained to support patients and colleagues at the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust alongside therapy dog Jasper.

Kate described the pup as “so sweet” but, after enjoying a cuddle, added: “Our dog is going to be very upset.”

Royal expert, Katie Nicholl, said Kate has “made no secret” that she would like to have a fourth child, while William has been “content” with three.

The Cambridges will likely remain a family of five. During a recent royal outing meeting with community leaders in Bradford, Prince William and Catherine were asked about the possibility of having another child. According to People, Kate simply said, “I don’t think William wants any more.”

And it might be for the best as Kate suffered from ‘rotten’ pregnancies, with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, throughout all three of her pregnancies.