We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s genius plan to make sure Kate Middleton is loved by the public has been revealed.

The Queen has allowed Kate Middleton to release her own photographs of her children in a genius move to make her loved and protect their privacy.

Her Majesty has been instrumental in helping the Cambridges balance their royal duties with their private life.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton sports rugby gear as she REPLACES Prince Harry in huge role.

The Queen devised a genius plan to ensure Kate Middleton is loved by the public while maintaining her private life by allowing the Duchess to release her own family photographs.

Normally, the royal family would have their photographs taken by the paparazzi or royal photographers but when Kate Middleton expressed an interest in photography, her Majesty allowed her to explore her talents that have unexpectedly strengthened her position as a royal.

As a result, the Duchess of Cambridge took over responsibility for official pictures of her children shortly after the birth of Prince George in 2014 and since then she’s personally taken photographs of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to mark special milestone birthdays.

A move that would have needed permission from the Queen.

Kate has also snapped her husband, Prince William, for his 38th birthday and has captured him spending time and playing with their children for Father’s Day.

And Kate’s control over the release of the images taken by herself, other than family group shots, has completely changed the way the royals are viewed and has increased the Cambridges’ likability.

Speaking to Channel 5’s documentary Kate: Our Queen in Waiting, Ms Andrews said, “A masterstroke that William and Kate or their advisors came up with was to utilise Kate’s passion for photography.

“And so she decided that she would take her own pictures of the children and then these will be released to the papers and to the wider public.

“It’s PR gold, it still retains that home-spun narrative.”

She added, “This is not some formal portrait of the Queen or Charles when they were growing up. This is a new, relatable form of royalty.”

The Duchess’ strategy is believed to have been inspired not only by her love for photography but also by the approach fellow royal Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden adopted with her own children in 2012.

After experiencing a similar childhood to Prince William, growing up in the limelight, she looked to shield the new generation of royals from the same occurrence, sp she took over the management of her daughter Estelle’s pictures shortly after his birth.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey explained, “The public reacted hugely positively, loving not only the fact that they could see such milestones as Estelle blowing out the candles on her first birthday cake but also that Victoria was behind the camera.”