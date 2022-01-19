We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has unveiled a magnificent dark hair transformation as she stepped out in London for her first royal outing of the year days after turning 40.

The Duchess of Cambridge has attended her first royal engagement of 2022 today as she and Prince William visited the Foundling Museum.

For this outing Kate Middleton debuted her dark hair transformation and it couldn’t look more wonderful on the future Queen.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge recently celebrated her milestone 40th birthday and channeled Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth with one of her stunning birthday portraits. Now, just days after what is understood to likely have been a “low key” 40th, Kate has resumed her royal duties as a senior member of The Firm. Stepping out in London on January 19, she was joined by Prince William for a visit to the Foundling Museum.

Here the Cambridges learnt more about how the Foundling Museum has been continuing to help transform so many young people’s lives. They also heard some of the challenges faced by care leavers, including over the Covid-19 pandemic.

This important visit was not only Kate Middleton’s first in 2022, but the first since turning 40 and she marked the occasion by debuting a stunning dark hair transformation.

Royal fans have long been eager to learn more about Kate’s frizz-free hair secret and couldn’t help but fall in love with her elegant up-do for the No Time To Die Premiere last year. Now Kate has switched things up, showcasing a new darker brunette shade to her smooth locks since fans last saw her showcasing her musical talent at the Together at Christmas carol concert.

Worn gently waving around her face, Kate kept her hair loose at her latest outing. And it appeared that as well as opting for a richer dark brown colour, she’s also preferring a slightly shorter length going into the rest of winter.

This exciting colour transformation was made all the more noticeable against the stunning military-blue tone of her tailored coat. Keeping things simple, the Duchess paired this piece of outerwear with a classic polo neck and accessorized with beautiful £2 Accessorize gold earrings.

Kate Middleton’s dark hair transformation could perhaps reflect a desire to change things up coming into the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. Not only that, but it’s something the Duchess has been observed doing before. Almost exactly a year ago Kate Middleton debuted new lockdown hair in a video call with NHS staff members.

Back then as with many people at the time, Kate’s hair was far longer, though still just as effortlessly elegant, favouring a simpler style to her beautiful locks.

Throughout the years fans will also no doubt remember how her hair underwent a wonderful transformation when Kate was pregnant. Now having turned 40 and with reports suggesting Kate is “taking the lead” in the Royal Family, she perhaps just felt the time was right for a new look.

Either way, we’re huge fans of the Duchess’ dark hair transformation!