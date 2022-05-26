Kate Middleton’s reunion with a very special friend was so heartwarming

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton stepped out for a Buckingham Palace Garden Party with the day being extra special as she reunited with a close friend.

Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg, 92, joined the Duchess of Cambridge as she stood in for the Queen at Buckingham Palace’s garden party.

The two beamed as they reunited after previously connecting when Kate visited a Polish concentration camp in 2017 and again during a video call for Holocaust Memorial Day last year.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex joined Kate and Prince William as the four filled in for the Queen, who announced she will not be attending any royal summer garden parties this year.

As Kate stepped out in the drizzly weather, coordinating her garden party outfit with her practical umbrella, she joined Manfred and his wife Shary for a sweet catch up and was thrilled to see him.

The Duchess first met Manfred in 2017 during a visit to the Stutthof concentration camp in Gdansk, where he spent eight months during the holocaust.

The Duchess said, “Manfred, it’s so lovely to see you again. How are you?”

As the two grinned and shook hands, Manfred replied, “It’s my pleasure and privilege to see you again.”

Sharing her joy over Manfred’s attendance of the special day, Kate added, “When I saw your name on the guest list I thought ‘yes!’ I am so happy to see you! Are you keeping well?”

The Duchess also left a lasting impression on Shary wife, who added, “She is so sweet.”

“It is such an honour to be here. Undreamt of when I arrived here as a 16-year-old. She admires the work I have been doing for many years now.

“I have come to the firm conclusion that hearing testimony from a survivor is one of the most effective ways of educating people into understanding that silence is all that’s needed for evil to triumph,” Manfred added.